Tim David does the star turn as Mumbai Indians win 1,000th IPL game

Mumbai: Talented youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal's maiden century (124) went in vain as Tim David struck three successive sixes in the final over as Mumbai Indians pulled off a stunning six-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

It was also the 1,000th IPL match and the highest successful run chase in the history of the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium.

The 21-year-old Jaiswal smashed 124 off just 62 balls, which was studded with 16 boundaries and eight maximums, at a strike rate of 200 to single-handedly take the Royals to 212/7 after electing to bat.

Mumbai Indians fought back with crucial knocks from Cameron Green (44) and Suryakumar Yadav (55 off 29 balls) in the middle, before David finished the match off, along with Tilak Varma (29 not out), as the home side chased down the target with three balls to spare.

With 17 needed off the final over bowled by Jason Holder, David hammered three consecutive sixes off the first three deliveries to finish off the game as MI reached 214/4 in 19.3 overs to hand captain Rohit Sharma a birthday present.

David smashed five sixes and two fours during his knock of 45 not out off just 14 balls. He added 62 runs from only 23 balls for the unconquered fifth wicket with Varma to turn tables on Royals.

Sandeep Sharma gave the Royals the perfect start when he cleaned up Rohit (3), who turned 36 on Sunday, but the pair of Kishan and Green led the recovery, taking the hosts to 58/1 in the Powerplay.

Green added 62 runs for the second wicket with Kishan, who perished for a 23-ball 28 to Ravichandran Ashwin (4-0-27-2).

With MI needing a Suryakumar special, the batter smacked an incredible six off Ashwin over fine leg off the first ball he faced, and got off the blocks quickly with three fours off Holder as MI reached 98/2 at the halfway mark.

But Ashwin struck again to have Green caught at deep midwicket for a 26-ball 44.

With the spin duo of Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal not allowing MI to keep up with the asking rate, Suryakumar trained his guns on RR's Impact Player Kuldeep Sen, hitting the seamer for three fours and a six to collect 18 runs off four balls.

Suryakumar's explosive innings, however, ended courtesy an outstanding fielding effort from Sandeep. The batter tried to lift a short ball outside off from Boult over short fine leg, but Sandeep kept running ahead with his eyes fixated on the ball, putting in a forward dive to complete a spectacular catch.

Earlier, Jaiswal struck a stunning maiden century.

The local boy took his tally past 400 runs to be the highest run scorer this season and also recorded the highest score of this IPL. He had a special liking for Riley Meredith (4-0-51-1) as he hit half of his fours and a six against the Australian pacer.

Despite the other Royals batters failing to provide support from the other end, Jaiswal ensured the run-rate never dropped.