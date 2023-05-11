Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes fastest fifty in IPL history

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed the fastest fifty IPL history on Thursday. The left-hander brought up his half-century of a mere 13 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.



He broke the record jointly held by K L Rahul and Pat Cummins (14 balls each).

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh holds the record for the fastest T20 fifty, which he brought up off 12 balls against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Jaiswal continued his merry run as his unbeaten 98 off 47 balls powered Royals to a thumping nine-wicket win. Royals overhauled the target of 150 in just overs to jump to third spot in the points table.

Jaiswal tore into KKR captain Nitish Rana in the opening over of the chase. The part-time spinner went for 26, with the 21-year-old hitting three fours and two sixes in addition to a brace.