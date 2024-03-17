RCB spinners bowl DC out for 113 in WPL final

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinners spun a web around the Delhi Capitals (DC) batters to bundle them out for 113 in the final of the Women's Premier League (WPL) here on Sunday.

DC openers Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning put on 64 in 7.1 overs after the latter opted to bat. Left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux brought RCB back into the contest by picking up three wickets in one over. She had Shafali caught on the boundary for 44. The right-hander smashed two fours and three sixes in her 27-ball cameo.

Jemimah Rodrigues was clean bowled for a second-ball duck, while Alice Capsey was castled off the very next delivery.

Off-spinner Shreyanka Patil sent back Lanning for a run-a-ball 23. Keralite leg-spinner Asha Shobhana dismissed Marizanne Kapp for eight as DC slumped to 80/5 in the 14th over.

Jess Jonassen also fell to Asha for three in the same over. Shreyanka removed Minnu Mani for five as DC's woes continued.

Radha Yadav, who hit two fours, was run out for 12. Shreyanka claimed the last two wickets to end up with figures of 4/12 as the DC innings folded up in 18.3 overs.