'RRR', directed by S S Rajamouli, is creating a lot of buzz globally. Close on the heels of its historic win at the Golden Globes, the epic action drama featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has now bagged two awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards.

The song 'Naatu Naatu', composed by M M Keeravani, received the Critics Choice Award for Best song and the film was adjuged the best foreign language film at an event held in Los Angeles.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie - winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film.#CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/axWpzUHHDx — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 16, 2023

After winning the prestigious awards, Rajamouli took to the stage and thanked the women in his life. "My mother, she thought school education was overrated and encouraged me to read comics and storybooks. She also encouraged my creativity," he said. He also thanked his wife and and costume designer Rama Rajamouli for being his companion. "More than that, she is the designer of my life," he said.

The Critics Choice Awards are presented by the American-Canadian Critics Choice Association (CCA), aimed at celebrating the best in cinema and television. It is also said to be an indicator of the success at the Academy awards, more popularly known as the Oscars . The winners of the awards are chosen by voting by the Critics Choice Association.

'Naatu Naatu', penned by lyricist Chandrabose in Telugu, bagged the Golden Globe Award for best original score last week, making it the first Asian song to win the honour.