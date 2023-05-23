S S Rajamouli mourns 'RRR' actor Ray Stevenson's demise

'RRR' and 'Baahubali' director S S Rajamouli condoled the death of Irish actor Ray Stevenson who played the evil British Raj governor of Delhi in the blockbuster 'RRR'. Taking to Twitter, the filmmaker said he was shocked by the actor's demise.

"Shocking," tweeted the 'RRR' maker. "Just can't believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace."

He was 56 years old when we were shooting this difficult scene but he did not hesitate while performing this stunt.



We will forever cherish having you on the sets of #RRR, Ray Stevenson.



Gone too soon 💔 pic.twitter.com/LdzecSIO2H — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 23, 2023

Stevenson, who was 58, passed away on Sunday. He began his career appearing on TV shows in the 1990s and then landed action roles in Hollywood films starting in the 2000s, his best-known one being Volstagg in Marvel's 'Thor' franchise.

His first major film role came in Antoine Fuqua's 2004 adventure movie 'King Arthur', where he played Dagonet, one of the Knights of the Round Table. In the film, his character sacrifices himself in battle to help Arthur (Clive Owen) and his brotherhood of warriors, reports 'Variety'

My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/HytFxHLyZD — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) May 23, 2023

In 2008, Stevenson landed a starring role in the Marvel film, 'Punisher: War Zone', where he played the titular mercenary, aka Frank Castle, 'Variety' adds.

Before his death, Stevenson starred in the upcoming action-adventure limited series, 'Ahsoka', a spin-off of 'The Mandalorian' from the Star Wars franchise. He played Baylan Skoll, a former Jedi who survived Order 66 by fleeing into the Unknown Regions. He is a master to Shin and ally to Thrawn. This was to be his last role.

(With IANS inputs)