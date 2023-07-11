Hollywood director to helm 'RRR' sequel? Rajamouli's father spills the beans

S S Rajamouli's father V Vijayendra Prasad who is also a noted screenwriter has confirmed there will be a sequel to his son's blockbuster 'RRR'. He, however, hinted that the film will be helmed by a Hollywood director, but under the supervision of Rajamouli.

Fans of the Oscar-nominated film are definitely thrilled with the update, though Rajamouli is yet to make an official announcement. There is also a possibility that the protagonists Ram Charan and Jr NTR will reprise their characters in the sequel.

Though Vijayendra Prasad did not clarify why Rajamouli may not direct the film, the expertise and top-notch technology associated with Hollywood action films will greatly benefit the sequel.

Rajamouli, who has helmed a couple of blockbusters in Telugu, is busy with the pre-production work of a Mahesh Babu film, which is expected to be bigger and grander in scale, compared to his previous works, according to Vijayendra Prasad.