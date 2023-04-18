'The Khans': Shah Rukh Khan's latest family photos leave fans in awe

Fans are always thrilled to see pictures of Shah Rukh Khan, especially those featuring his family. Recently, unseen photos of the Khan family have been circulating on social media. The family came together for a photo shoot as part of Gauri's highly-anticipated coffee table book. Gauri shared one of these photos on her Instagram, featuring her posing with her family and announcing the availability of her book, "My Life In Design," in stores.

Shah Rukh Khan's family looks expensive 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/84fCF9Io9y — Anna J | #TeamRayaSabtu 💜🦔💎 (@farhanajafri) April 18, 2023

Shah Rukh has been occupied with work in recent months, having completed the blockbuster success of Pathaan and currently wrapping up shooting for Jawan.