This habit of Shah Rukh Khan annoys Gauri Khan. Know what

Mumbai: Gauri Khan has said that her superstar husband Shah Rukh Khan is always seeing off the guests to their car when they are having a party in their house.

In the upcoming episode of 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7, Gauri, who will be seen gracing the show after 17 years, will be joined with her friends Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey.

Karan Johar shares, in the latest episode, how during parties at home, as a gracious host, he always walks a guest to their car.

Gauri Khan reveals how this 'precious' habit sometimes annoys her. "He is always seeing off the guests to their car. Sometimes I feel like he spends more time outside than inside during parties. Then people start looking for him. It makes me feel like we are having the party outside on the road rather than inside the house!," vented Gauri Khan.

At the show, Gauri will speak about her dating advise she has given Suhana Khan. 'Koffee with Karan' airs on Disney+ Hotstar.