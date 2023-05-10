Mollywood actor Harish Pengan in critical condition; friends seek well-wishers' help

Actor and theatre artist Harish Pengan, who is known for his roles in films like 'Maheshinte Prathikaram' and 'Minnal Murali', is battling for his life at a private hospital in Kochi. According to his colleague and actor Nandhan Unni, Harish is currently under treatment for acute liver ailments at the intensive care unit of the Amritha Institute of Medical Sciences in Kochi.

Doctors have recommended a liver transplant for the actor. Since the surgery and the post-operative procedures are expected to cost between Rs 40 and Rs 50 lakh, the actor's friends have requested financial aid from well-wishers and friends.

“Let us all join hands to ensure Harish comes back to life. He is an actor who has gifted us with several memories, playing various roles in recent movies like 'Jan.E.Man', 'Priyan Ottathilanu', and 'Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey', among others. Harish's twin sister Sreeja is ready to donate her liver. However, the surgery and the post-operative procedures are costly, which is why I am requesting well-wishers and friends to unite to help him,” Manoj K Varghese, a friend wrote in a post on Facebook.