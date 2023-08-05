From prevue to official showcases: New promo videos making their way into the market

Rajinikanth's latest film 'Jailer', helmed by Nelson, is scheduled to hit theatres on August 10. Following the sensational success of the lyrical video featuring actor Tamannaah Bhatia grooving to the song 'Kaavaalaa', the 'Jailer' makers have now unveiled a promo video of the film. Within 24 hours of its release, the video has garnered over 13 million views. Unlike the traditional trailer format, this video, aptly named the 'Official Showcase', delves deeper into the film's plot while featuring its key characters.

The absence of actors like Mohanlal, Tamannaah, and Shiva Rajkumar from the showcase has stirred online discussions, with fans expressing their disappointment.

Film critic Manobala Vijayabalan noted that the use of the term "showcase" for a trailer is a first in Indian cinema. However, it is not uncommon for major production houses to employ unusual names and tactics to promote their films.

Recently, the makers of 'Jawan' released a "prevue" of their film, which turned into a massive hit on social media.

A source close to Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, the movie's production company, revealed that the decision to label the video differently was driven by a desire to offer something distinct to the fans. The term "prevue" was adopted to break away from the conventional "teaser-trailer" concept, as previews in India are typically associated with film screenings before the release date.

While Kerala's production banners have not yet embraced these innovative marketing techniques and gimmicks, it might only be a matter of time before they do.

PR expert Pratheesh Shankar, who collaborates closely with top production houses in Kerala, has a different perspective. According to him, renaming a promo video alone won't yield results if the underlying concept fails to resonate with the audience. "Big production houses are exploring new avenues. These strategies are all part of different marketing approaches. However, only well-thought-out marketing methods are likely to succeed," he emphasized.

There are reports that the 'Jailer' team opted to release an official showcase to highlight Rajinikanth's character, 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian. The showcase portrays him as a loving father and husband with a menacing side.