Nayanthara, Vignesh Sivan's pics with Rajnikanth, Shah Rukh from wedding go viral

It's been a month since star couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan tied the knot. Now, pictures of the couple sharing some sweet moments with Rajnikanth and Shah Rukh Khan at the wedding venue, has gone viral. Vignesh himself posted the pictures with a heart-touching caption for both the actors who were among the special guests at the ceremony. The couple are celebrating their first month anniversary on July 9.

“With the loving #Thalaivar Rajnikanth sir :) blessing our wedding with his esteemed presence with sooo much of positivity and good will.Happy to share some great moments on the one ☝️ month anniversary of our special day,” he wrote.

The couple was also seen sharing some laughs with Shah Rukh Khan at the venue. “What more can anyone ask for ! #kingkhan @iamsrk ! Blessed to have this humble , kind , charming and wonderful human being with us during our wedding ! The Badshaah and the time wit him ! Bliss ! Blessed,” Vignesh wrote.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin, Mani Ratnam, Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Vijay, Ajith, Karthi and Vijay Sethupathi were among the other special guests at the wedding.