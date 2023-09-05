'Papilio Buddha' turns 10 surviving a blanket ban, over 50 cuts, and an 'A' certificate

When Jayan K Cherian decided to create 'Papilio Buddha', a film addressing Dalits and their struggle for land rights, little did he know that it would encounter challenges with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The CBFC denied to certify the bilingual film citing multiple reasons. Initially, the board imposed a complete ban on the film, but later reconsidered and suggested over 50 cuts after the filmmakers appealed to the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal.

Finally, in 2013, the film was released in limited screenings across Kerala with an 'A' certificate. Now, as the film marks its ten-year anniversary since release, Onmanorama reviews some of its key aspects to understand what provoked the authorities and led to the film's ban.

The film

The term Papilio Buddha refers to the swallowtail butterfly found in the Western Ghats. Directed by Jayan K Cherian, an American-based filmmaker known for works such as 'Shape of the Shapeless' and 'Ka Bodyscapes', the movie revolves around a group of Dalits engaged in a non-violent struggle against the authorities for land ownership in the hilly regions of Kerala. The film also exposes the violence inflicted upon women within the community. It delves into the sexual orientation of the protagonists in detail and discusses Ambedkarism and the rise of Buddhism as an alternative religion among the Dalits.

Challenges with the CBFC

The CBFC refused to grant certification to the film due to alleged anti-Gandhi remarks, use of offensive language, and depictions of violence. The board also raised objections to dialogues suggesting that Gandhi was homosexual and to a speech by Ambedkar criticizing Gandhi.

Plot

SP Sreekumar, known for his role in 'Marimayam,' portrays lead character in 'Papilio Buddha'. Kallen Pokkudan, a Dalit activist renowned for his efforts to rejuvenate mangroves across Kerala, plays himself in the movie. Other prominent cast members include Padmapriya, Saritha, Narayanan Nair, Antony Thekkek, and Prakash Bare.

The CBFC refused to grant certification to the film due to alleged anti-Gandhi remarks, use of offensive language, and depictions of violence. Video stills | YouTube

Sreekumar plays Shankaran, a Dalit who assists his lover and lepidopterist Jack in capturing exotic butterflies from deep forests. Meanwhile, Shankaran is arrested by the police on suspicion of Maoist connections. Manjushree, a Dalit activist and auto-rickshaw driver, is sexually assaulted by fellow 'upper-caste' auto-rickshaw drivers. These two incidents, along with the Dalit struggle for land ownership, form the three-pronged storyline of the movie.

Alterations

The filmmaker had to mute the controversial speech by Ambedkar in the movie, and certain scenes had to be blurred. However, both the director and producer resisted most of the changes, believing they would alter the film's structure. In 2013, Jayan Cherian received a Special Jury Award for Direction for the film, while Saritha, who portrayed Manjushree, earned a Special Jury Mention for her powerful portrayal of the character. Following its theatrical release, the film was showcased at various international film festivals worldwide.