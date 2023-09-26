Didn't settle in Goa to lead a luxury life. George was left under expert care: Selma

K G George's wife Selma who arrived from Goa for the veteran filmmaker's last rites has responded to criticisms against the family for abandoning George at an old age home. “We don't have to prove anything to anyone. Both me and my children looked after George well. George was placed at a rehabilitation home under expert medical care and was not left abandoned at an old age home,” she said.

“Being a woman, it was difficult for me to take care of him physically since he was very weak. I left for Goa to be with my son because I couldn't live on my own. I didn't go there to lead a luxurious life. There were allegations that we splurged all his money. George was an exceptional filmmaker but he did not make any money from his films,” she said.

The singer who sang in a couple of George's movies, including 'Yavanika', also praised her husband's filmmaking abilities. “There was never a filmmaker like him in Malayalam and there would never be another,” she added.

George didn't want a church burial: Selma

Meanwhile, Selma said they decided to cremate him as per the late filmmaker's wish. “He would always tell me that he did not want a church burial. Many family members were against our decision since we are Christians, but I wanted to fulfill his last wish,” said Selma. She added that she would also prefer a cremation since she is also someone who never attends church.