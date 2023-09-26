Veteran filmmaker K G George to be laid to rest today

Kochi: Last rites of veteran filmmaker K G George, who breathed his last on Sunday, will be performed at Ravipuram crematorium on Tuesday around 4.30 pm. The mortal remains, which has been kept at Thammanam in Kochi, will be brought to the Ernakulam Town Hall at 11am on Tuesday morning for public to pay homage.

People can pay their last respects till 3pm, following which, the mortal remains will be taken to the Ravipuram crematorium.Reports suggest George's family members will be arriving from Goa and Qatar for the final rites.

The filmmaker, who won the national award for best feature film for his debut movie 'Swapnadanam' in 1975, is known for his significant contributions to Malayalam cinema. His films like 'Yavanika', 'Lekhayude Maranam Oru Flashback' and 'Irakal' are celebrated works and considered as benchmarks in Malayalam cinema. 'Elavamkodu Desam', which released in 1998, was his final work.

The Thiruvalla native suffered a stroke several years ago. Soon after, he was admitted to the Signature Aged Care Home in Kochi in 2018. In the initial years of his stay there, George would welcome guests and even give interviews to the media.

However, the pandemic period became an isolating experience for him. Despite that, filmmakers like Renji Panicker, B Unnikrishnan, Shaji Kailas, among others visited him.

George is survived by his wife Selma George, son Arun and daughter Thara.