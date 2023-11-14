Rajinikanth enjoys Diwali with grandsons Yatra and Linga

After the monumental success of his recent film, 'Jailer', superstar Rajinikanth is experiencing a rejuvenated professional spirit. Having faced a lack of box-office triumphs in recent years, with films like Kaala, 2.0, Petta, and Darbar encountering varying degrees of success, 'Jailer' has brought immense joy to the actor and his devoted fanbase.

Amid the ongoing Diwali season, the 72-year-old actor took a well-deserved break to celebrate the festivities with his family. Daughter Aishwarya shared a series of pictures capturing the actor's quality time with his grandsons Yatra and Linga.

In the images, the boys are seen respectfully bowing to their grandfather, seeking his blessings.

Looking ahead, Rajini is gearing up for 'Thalaivar 170' by Gnanavel, a multi-starrer featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and Rithika Singh. Additionally, he is slated to make a cameo appearance in Aishwarya's Lal Salaam. This phase marks a resurgence for Rajinikanth, signalling a promising chapter in his illustrious career.