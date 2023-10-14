Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth not getting back together: Reports

Rumours circulated sometime back about director Aishwaryaa and actor Dhanush considering a reconciliation, with the support of superstar Rajinikanth. However, recent reports from Hindustan Times suggest that the couple has officially decided to part ways, focusing on co-parenting their two children. In January of the previous year, Aishwaryaa and Dhanush surprised their fans by announcing their separation after an 18-year marriage, sparking ongoing speculation about their decision to postpone divorce proceedings.

On the professional front, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth is currently immersed in post-production work for her directorial project, 'Lal Salaam'. This upcoming Tamil-language film is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions. The movie features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in leading roles, with a special appearance by Rajinikanth himself. The musical score for 'Lal Salaam' is composed by A R Rahman, and Vishnu Rangaswamy handles the cinematography. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release in January 2024. As for Dhanush, his next venture is a period-action adventure film titled 'Captain Miller', written and directed by Arun Matheswaran.