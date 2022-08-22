Dhanush, Aishwariya Rajinikanth seen together, months after parting ways

Actor Dhanush and Aishwariya Rajnikanth, who parted ways this January, were seen together on Monday attending the investiture ceremony of their elder son Yathra, who took oath as sports captain. Aishwariya shared the picture as her Instagram story. “What a way to start the day ! Monday morning watching the Investiture Ceremony of school ,where my first born takes up oath as sports captain,” wrote Aishwariya.

Their younger son Lingaa can also be seen in the picture along with Vijay Yesudas. Many congratulated the proud parents.

Fans were left shocked after the duo, who were married for 18 years, announced their separation earlier this year.

Dhanush had announced the news saying their 'journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better", he had written then.

It was reported that Dhanush's work commitments had taken a toll on the couple's relationship. While Dhanush has been very busy since then, signing up one film after another, Aishwariya reportedly has immersed herself in charity work and raising their kids.