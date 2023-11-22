Vinayakan steals the show in 'Dhruva Natchathiram'? First review out

Vikram's upcoming film 'Dhruva Natchathiram', which will hit theatres on November 24, is generating a lot of buzz on social media. Now, filmmaker Lingusamy, who watched the final cut of the film, has given his verdict about the movie. According to him, 'Dhruva Natchathiram' is a well made film, with excellent visuals. The director could not stop raving about actor Vinayakan's performance in the film.

“Happened to see the final cut of Dhruva Natchathiram in Mumbai and it was just fantastic. Vikram was so cool and Vinayakan stole everything in the movie. Huge cast and everyone were brilliant. Gautham Menon, congrats brother. You along with J Harris Jayaraj has given us one more gem in your combo. Best wishes for a great release and an even bigger success,” he said.

The film directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon is one of the most anticipated releases this year. The spy thriller, however, had been delayed several times due to financial constraints. There are reports that the film may be postponed again since the non-theatrical deals and negotiations are yet to be finalised. If the reports are true, the film won't release on November 24, much to the disappointment of Chiyaan Vikram fans.