Gautham Menon’s Vikram starrer ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ gets a release date after 7 years

Our Correspondent
Published: September 23, 2023 02:32 PM IST
Vikram
Vikram plays secret agent John in the film. Photo: Manorama Online
Topic | Entertainment News

Gautham Menon’s Vikram starrer ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ finally gets a release date. And it does look like unlike previous times, the film will definitely hit the screens on November 14th. They also released a trailer glimpse of the film.

The shooting of the film, which is said to be a spy thriller started in 2016 and will finally release in 2023. Menon’s films have often been subjected to trolls for their long delays. Due to financial constraints, the shooting had to be stalled in 2018.

Vikram plays secret agent John in the film which also includes Aishwarya Rajesh, Ritu Varma, Simran, R Parthipan, Vinayakan, Radhika Sarath Kumar, Divyadarshini, Munna, and Satish Krishnan.

