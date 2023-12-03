Tripti Dimri is India’s latest crush? Actor’s intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal goes viral

Bollywood actor Tripti Dimri who plays Zoya in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s latest movie ‘Animal’ is the latest celebrity to trend on X. The reason? Her performance in the film and her intimate scene with the lead actor Ranbir Kapoor. A video of the two getting intimate with each other has been leaked online. Though Ranbir’s character is married to Geethanjali, played by Rashmika Mandanna, he is apparently in a relationship with Zoya.

Prior to the film’s release, another scene from the film between Rashmika and Ranbir had also gone viral. However, netizens are divided over both the scenes, with majority appreciating Tripti’s chemistry with Ranbir better. Many people are also of the opinion that Tripti is India’s latest ‘national crush’.

Prior to ‘Animal’, Tripti has featured in several movies. She debuted in the comedy film ‘Poster Boys’ and also received appreciation for her performance in films like ‘Qala’ and ‘Bublul’. However, it seems that her small role in Ranbir Kapoor’s blockbuster, will change her career.

“Watched Tripti Dimri onscreen for the 1st time in Animal. Amazingly sensual & angelic. Scorching chemistry with #RanbirKapoor We'd like to see you both, & you in general as well, more often,” wrote one X user.