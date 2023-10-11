Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna share a kiss in new 'Animal' poster

The gangster-action-thriller film 'Animal,' featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, has generated significant anticipation and is now among the most awaited Telugu films of the year. Following the release of character posters and an engaging teaser, 'Animal' has unveiled a captivating announcement poster for its upcoming track 'Hua Main.' This poster showcases Rashmika and Ranbir sharing a passionate kiss aboard a plane soaring over stunning icy mountains.

The film has already released several posters for some of its lead actors showing them in their avatars, such as a fearsome one for Bobby Deol, a menacing one for Anil Kapoor, the classy gangster for Ranbir, and a graceful yet mysteriously sinister one for Rashmika.

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter), the ‘Pushpa’ actress announced the track and wrote: “ ‘Hua Main out tomorrow. This song is (fire emojis). And I personally love it in all the versions…Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil”.

To raise the excitement for the track, Rashmika who has already heard this song sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam shared a sneak peek to the song on her social media story. Posting the small snippet of the song on her Instagram, the actress could be seen chilling in her car while the song was playing.

Captioning the story, she wrote: "A lil sneak peek into what's coming tomorrow. #’HuaMain’"

The song from the short snippet appears to have a gangster groove with a kind of malevolently violent melody which more often than not is used to highlight the attitude of gangsters while having a peppy side to it as well. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, ‘Animal’ will hit theatres on December 1 in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

(With IANS inputs)