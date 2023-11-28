What is Rashmika Mandanna saying in 'Animal' trailer? Netizens scratch their heads

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal's trailer has sparked a social media buzz. Rashmika Mandanna's dialogue delivery in a particular scene left X (formerly Twitter) users puzzled, leading to the reposting of the clip and subsequent trolling of the actress.

In the film, Rashmika Mandanna portrays Geetanjali, Ranbir Kapoor's on-screen wife. The trailer showcases an intense moment between the two characters, culminating in Ranbir holding her by the neck. Criticism arose on X, where users shared screenshots and snippets of the trailer segment, expressing dissatisfaction with Rashmika's dialogue delivery and accent.

Still wondering how did the director even approve of this shot ? How did it made into the final cut ? 🫨pic.twitter.com/H1ZJFN0lgn — 👻 (@_shrextra24) November 24, 2023

Rashmika's actual line in the film is, 'Tumhare papa ke liye tumhara pyaar pyaar nahin rog hai. I really wish he died that day.' The confusion among netizens is understandable, as the dialogue appears unclear in the trailer, leaving room for misinterpretation.

'Animal,' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, marks his second venture in Bollywood after 'Kabir Singh.' Scheduled for a theatrical release on December 1, the film is set to clash with Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur'.