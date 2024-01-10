K J Yesudas participates in virtual birthday celebrations in Kochi. 'Music does not have caste or religion,' he says

Veteran singer K J Yesudas's birthday was celebrated at the Azeezia Convention Centre at Padivattom in Kochi on Wednesday in the presence of prominent celebrities from the music and film industry. The singer, who has been unable to visit India for the past four years due to Covid-related restrictions, participated virtually at the event along with his family. The singer is presently residing with his younger son Vishal in Dallas, USA.

During the event, the singer spoke about his love for music and how it continues to bring joy to him. “Even today, music remains my lifeline. Music does not have any caste or religion. That is what music has taught me. We can eliminate all differences (of caste and religion) through music,” he said at the event.

Musician and Yesudas's elder son Vijay cut the birthday cake on behalf of his father. Samam, an organisation of playback singers formed by K J Yesudas, organised the event.

Lyricist R K Damodaran, the late music composer Raveendran's wife Sobha, Jerry Amaldev were among the musicians who attended the event and participated in the cake-cutting activity. Singers K S Chithra and Shweta Mohan joined the session virtually. Veteran actor Kamal Haasan also sent his wishes to the singer.

Attending the session online, Kamal Haasan said he has been the singer's fan for the past 65 years. “Yesudas is my big brother. He is India's biggest treasure to the world. Let his voice continue to remain ageless,” he said at the event. K S Chithra turned emotional at the event. Actors Dileep, Manoj K Jayan and Siddique also attended the event.