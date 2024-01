Matthew Perry honoured with cover of ‘Friends’ theme song at Emmys

Late actor Matthew Perry, famous for his portrayal of Chandler Bing in 'Friends,' received a tribute in the Emmys In Memoriam segment. The tribute also honoured other late stars like Len Goodman, Andre Braugher, Lance Reddick, Paul Reubens, Barbra Walters, Kirstie Alley, and more.

Pop singer Charlie Puth and the singer-songwriter duo The War and Treaty took the stage during the segment. They began with a rendition of Puth’s 'See You Again' and then delivered a stripped-down cover of 'Friends' theme song “I’ll Be There for You” by The Rembrandts, as reported by variety.com.

Matthew Perry, who passed away unexpectedly in October 2023 at the age of 54, was remembered with heartfelt emotions during this commemorative moment at the Emmys. He was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, according to law enforcement.

There were no signs of foul play or drugs on the scene.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office later revealed that he died from “the acute effects of ketamine”.

Perry was best known for playing the hilarious, sarcastic Chandler Bing on 'Friends' in the ’90s and early 2000s. He starred in more than 200 episodes of the NBC sitcom across 10 seasons.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” Perry’s 'Friends' cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer wrote in a statement following the news of his death.

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

(With IANS inputs)