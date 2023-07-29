Malayalam
Hollywood Strike: Emmy Awards to be postponed for first time since 2001

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 29, 2023 10:10 AM IST
No information about a new date was immediately available. Photo: Reuters
The 75th Emmy Awards, which is held annually, has been postponed due to the Hollywood strikes and will not air as planned in September. As per reports, the award has been postponed for the first time since the September 11, 2001 attacks.

A person familiar with the postponement plans but not authorised to speak publicly pending an official announcement confirmed the delay Friday. No information about a new date was immediately available.

The Emmy Awards were scheduled to be broadcast on Fox on September 18. Rules laid out by the actors' union, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, say stars cannot campaign for the Emmys or attend awards shows while on strike.

Writers are also not permitted to work on awards shows until the strike ends. Whenever the next Emmy Awards are held, HBO will walk in as the leading contender. The network is up for 74 awards for three of its top shows: Succession, The White Lotus and The Last of Us.

Ted Lasso has the most comedy category nominations with 21, including best comedy series and best actor for Jason Sudeikis.

Roughly 65,000 SAG-AFTRA actors and 11,500 Writers Guild of America screenwriters are on strike, calling for better pay, structure with residual payments and protection from the use of artificial intelligence.

(With PTI inputs)

