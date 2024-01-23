Shane Nigam all set for Tamil debut with 'Madraskaaran'

Shane Nigam is all set to make his Tamil debut. The Mollywood actor, who is recognised for his impactful roles, will soon be seen in the movie 'Madraskaaran', directed by Vaali Mohan Das. Vir had previously helmed the film 'Rangoli.'

The promo video of the film was unveiled by actor Dulquer Salmaan through his social media handles and has received a lot of appreciation since its release. The film promises to be a compelling addition to Shane's diverse repertoire, for his careful selection of films including 'Kumbalangi Nights', 'Olu', 'Ishq, and 'Bhoothakalam' which had a significant role in revitalizing the industry.

The film also features Kalaiyarasan and Niharika Konidela. The movie is produced by B Jagadish under the banner S R Productions, 'Madraskaaran' marking their debut in film production. Sundaramurthy is the music composer of the film, while Prasanna S Kumar is handling the cinematography.