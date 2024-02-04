A horror buff's guide to a lazy Sunday movie marathon | The Haunted Column

If you're a fan of horror movies, consider these three chilling recommendations for a delightful and spine-tingling experience on a lazy Sunday.

The Babadook

The Babadook, directed by Jennifer Kent and starring Essie Davis, stands out from typical horror movies. The storyline revolves around Sam, a young boy convinced of a menacing presence in his home, triggered by disturbing visions. His erratic behaviour raises concerns for his single mother, Amelia, who finds herself engulfed in paranoia.

The film dives into a symbolic world, where monsters and ghosts represent real traumas resurfacing from the past to haunt the characters. In the case of 'The Babadook', the monster serves as a powerful symbol for Amelia and Sam's shared grief and trauma over the loss of Oskar, Amelia's husband. The monster's striking resemblance to Sam's father, from the suit it wears to its appearance, intensifies the emotional impact.

1408

Famous author Mike Enslin, played by John Cusack, basks in the success of debunking supernatural phenomena worldwide. However, his expertise faces a daunting challenge when he checks into the Dolphin Hotel, disregarding warnings from the hotel manager, played by Samuel L. Jackson. As he spends a night in a room with a haunted reputation, Enslin's journey unfolds into a gripping tale where the boundaries between reality and the supernatural blur. The movie, a suspenseful thriller, takes audiences on a roller-coaster ride as Enslin grapples with the genuine terror lurking within the hotel's walls.

The Unholy

In a mysterious turn of events, a girl acquires the unexplainable ability to heal the sick following a supposed visitation from the Virgin Mary. The news of her miraculous abilities spreads like wildfire, drawing crowds eager to witness the extraordinary. A journalist, driven by curiosity, visits the small New England town to investigate this phenomenon.

However, as he digs deeper, strange occurrences unfurl, prompting him to question whether these miracles are merely divine or if a more sinister force is at play. The movie develops as a gripping narrative, weaving together elements of mystique and suspense as the journalist unravels the enigma surrounding the girl's newfound powers.