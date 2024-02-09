From 'Captain Miller' to 'The Nun II': New OTT releases this week

Excited to know about the latest OTT releases? Well, look no further as we bring you a list of films and series you should not skip this weekend.

Captain Miller (Tamil)

Starring Dhanush and helmed by Arun Matheswaran, 'Captain Miller' is set in the 1930s, amidst the British Raj. The story revolves around an ex-British Army soldier's quest to protect his village from the British Army's imminent destruction. Arun penned the script in 2018, with production slated to be handled by Sathya Jyothi Films. Read our review here

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 9.

The Nun II (English)

Taking place four years after the initial instalment, 'The Nun II' tracks Sister Irene's encounter with the demon nun, Valak, anew, this time at a boarding school in France. Brace yourself for the gripping events that ensue, sure to keep you riveted. Read our review here

Streaming on JioCinema from February 8.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (English)

Continuing the saga from 2018's 'Aquaman', this sequel follows Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa) as he faces the resurgence of his foe, Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), who seeks retribution for his father's death using the powerful Black Trident. In a bid to protect Atlantis, Arthur must reluctantly join forces with his estranged half-brother, Orm (Patrick Wilson), as they combat Black Manta's wrath and confront an ancient threat looming over their world.

Available to buy and rent on BookMyShow stream.

Guntur Kaaram (Telugu)

In the movie, Mahesh portrays Ramana, a tough individual from Guntur who has distanced himself from his estranged mother, portrayed by Ramya Krishnan. When his grandfather, a politician played by Prakash Raj, demands that he cut off all ties with her, Ramana rebels to uncover the truth behind her abandonment of him two decades earlier.

Streaming on Netflix from February 9.

Bhakshak (Hindi)

Bhakshak is a crime thriller rooted in real-life incidents, with Bhumi Pednekar in the role of Vaishali Singh, an investigative reporter tackling a perilous mission. Immersed in the underworld of criminal activities, she courageously endeavours to expose the exploitation of girls in an orphanage by a high-ranking figure shielded by political ties. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra and Aditya Srivastava, delivering powerful performances in pivotal roles.

Streaming on Netflix from February 9.

Aarya season 3 part 2 (Hindi)

In the concluding chapter of this gripping crime-thriller series, Aarya (Sushmita Sen) must navigate the treacherous realms of crime and drug trade to shield her family from relentless foes. Titled Aarya Antim Vaar, these final episodes delve into Aarya's confrontations with fresh obstacles, such as ACP Khan's relentless pursuit and a quest for retribution that pushes her resilience and strategic prowess to the limit.

Streaming on Disney + Hotstar from February 9.