A few people are lobbying against Mohanlal: Hareesh Peradi on criticism against 'Malaikottai Vaaliban'

Actor Hareesh Peradi who starred in Mohanlal's 'Malaikottai Vaaliban', recently appeared on Manorama News's Nere Chovve program. He addressed the negative reviews that the movie has been facing ever since its release on the program.

Hareesh expressed his belief that the movie was deliberately downgraded. He stated, "These so-called reviewers don't appreciate it when something new and classy is produced in the industry. They try to pull the movie down. If any other actor besides Mohanlal had acted in this movie, it would have been a huge success. There are hidden political interests behind the degradation of the movie."

When interviewer Johny Lukose questioned Hareesh about Mohanlal being targeted by certain individuals, Hareesh responded affirmatively, suggesting that there are people lobbying against Mohanlal.

Mr Lukose then inquired why Mohanlal's previous release, 'Neru', did not face the same issues as 'Malaikottai Vaaliban'. Hareesh replied, "These people did not anticipate anything for Neru. So probably, Neru slipped away from the haters."