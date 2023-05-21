Malaikottai Vaaliban team unveils thrilling teaser on Mohanlal's birthday

Malaikottai Vaaliban team delights fans on Mohanlal's birthday with a thrilling teaser. Mohanlal shines in a unique look, captivating audiences as he walks with a rope in the teaser

Malaikottai Vaaliban, directed by Lijo Jose Pellisheri is said to be the most costliest (and biggest) film of his career. The Rajasthan schedule was wrapped up recently. Currently, the shooting is happening in Chennai. Music is by Lijo's favourite Prashant Pillai.

The cinematography is by Madhu Neelakandan, and costumes by Ronex Xavier. Marathi actor Shonali Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Manikandan Achari, Rajeev Pillai, Danish, and Hariprashant Varma are also part of the film. The film is produced under the banner of Shibu Baby John's John and Mary Creative, Max Lab Cinemas, and Century Films.