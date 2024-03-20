'Saithan' actor Arundhathi Nair, who met with an accident in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, is in critical condition. Arundhathi's sister Arathy Nair confirmed the news recently. According to her, the Tamil-Malayalam actor is fighting for her life at the Ananthapuri Hospital in the state capital.

“We felt the need to clarify the news reported in Tamil Nadu's newspapers and television channels. It is true that my sister Arundhathi Nair had an accident three days ago; she is critically injured and fighting for her life while being kept on a ventilator at the Ananthapuri Hospital in Trivandrum," she wrote.

Arundhathi and her brother reportedly met with an accident when they were returning from Kovalam after a shoot for a YouTube channel. Since the vehicle that hit them fled the scene, the duo was left unattended on the road for an hour. A pedestrian who arrived at the accident spot took them to the Ananthapuri Hospital.

Television actor Gopika Anil had sought financial help for Arundhathi on her social media page. The actor said the family was unable to meet the treatment expenses and requested people to support the young actor who's battling for her life. She also shared Arundhathi's bank account details on her Instagram page.

Arundhathi, who debuted in Tamil cinema, got recognition after her work in the Vijay Antony-starrer 'Saithan'. She was last seen in the Tamil film '1000 Porkasukal', which hit theatres in 2023. She made her Malayalam debut in the 2018 movie 'Ottakkoru Kaamukan' opposite Shine Tom Chacko.