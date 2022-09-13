Mrudula Murali condemns killing of stray dogs, says it's not the way to solve menace

With stray dog attacks on the rise, Kerala is all set to approach the Supreme Court seeking permission to kill stray dogs and aggressive dogs. 'Red Chillies' actress Mrudula Murali, however, has come out against the move, venting out her anger on her Instagram handle. Mrudula says that instead of killing dogs, the authorities should take the initiative to build more shelters to house and care for them.

“There are humans who do heinous crimes and kill others. So what’s the solution? Let’s kill the entire human race!!! Is that how it works,” she wrote adding the hashtag #stopkillingstraydogs

While some have come out in support of the actors, others have disagreed with her statement. Mrudula has replied to all her critics. When someone commented that “oh here comes the animal lover,” the actress replied—“Of course, we have to support them. Those poor things can’t say or do anything.”

“Sister, even if you walk on the road and get bitten by a rabid dog, no one is going to help you,” another person commented “Who are you to decide if there will not be anyone to take care of me if I am bitten by a rabid dog? I just pointed out that killing stray dogs aren’t the only solution for this problem.”

Mrudula says that she is raising her voice to stop the killing of dogs. She thinks it is important to find vacant places to house and care for them and build more shelters.