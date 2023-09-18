Ajith visits Mohanlal's residence in Burj Khalifa. Fans go crazy as superstars pose together for pic

South Indian superstars Mohanlal and Ajith were spotted together in Dubai recently. A photo of the duo posing for a pic has gone viral on social media. The picture was shared by entrepreneur Sameer Hamsa. As per reports, Ajith paid a visit to Mohanlal's flat in Burj Khalifa, where they spoke about their family and their upcoming movies.

Sameer posted the photo with the caption: An enchanting evening of friendship and camaraderie with the stellar presence of Lalettan and actor Ajith, where every moment was a treasure.

The post has been flooded with comments by fans of both Thala and Lalettan expressing their desire to see the two superstars together onscreen.

There have been several rumours in the past claiming that both the actors will be working together. Last year, rumours had emerged that Ajith would be playing a role in Mohanlal's debut directorial 'Barozz'. However, the 'Barozz' team later denied that rumour.

Sameer who posted the superstars' photo on Instagram reportedly shares a good rapport with Mohanlal. The entrepreneur has often been spotted in several events hosted by the actor.