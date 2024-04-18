Gabriel García Marquez's masterpiece comes to life; Netflix offers preview of 'One Hundred Years of Solitude'

A sneak peek of Netflix’s adaptation of Gabriel García Marquez's 'One Hundred Years of Solitude' has been unveiled. The series, set to debut later this year, offers a glimpse into the multi-generational saga of the Buendía family and the creation of the mythical town of Macondo.

Filmed in Colombia and supported by García Marquez's family, the Spanish-language series promises to bring to life the beloved novel, which has captivated readers worldwide, selling over 50 million copies and translated into 40 languages.

Netflix had secured the rights to adapt the book in 2019, marking the first-ever screen adaptation. The series is written by a talented team including José Rivera, Natalia Santa, Camila Brugés, María Camila Arias, and Albatrós González.

While a brief teaser was released in 2022 to commemorate the 40th anniversary of García Marquez's Nobel Prize win for Literature, the latest teaser offers a deeper look into the highly anticipated adaptation.