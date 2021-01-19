Kerala’s daily COVID-19 cases likely to drop below 1,000 only by July

Thiruvananthapuram: Across India the daily COVID-19 cases are falling day by day almost a year since the outbreak of the pandemic that is suspected to have originated in China in late 2019. However, the situation in Kerala is not all that rosy even as the state authorities keep on trumpeting about the low fatality rate which even the whole country could highlight as a feat.

Worryingly, over the past few days the most number of daily cases of COVID-19 in the country is being reported from Kerala. On Monday, Kerala recorded 3,346 new COVID-19 cases and 3,921 recoveries from the disease caused by coronavirus. These new cases were detected after testing 33,093 samples. With this, the number of active cases in the state reached 68,399.

Maharashtra, which is right behind Kerala, reported 3,081 cases on Monday. In other states, the number of daily cases have already dropped below the 1000-mark weeks ago. Karnataka (745), West Bengal (589), and Tamil Nadu (589) are the states in the third to fifth spots, respectively, as per the latest statistics.

Maharashtra has the highest daily fatality rate and Kerala is in the second spot. However, as the number of recoveries is also high, there is no stress on the medical facilities.

On Monday, 17 COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in Kerala. With this, COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 3,480. Though more likely COVID-19 deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as such. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

The number of COVID-19 cases per day in Kerala would drop below 1,000 only by July, the Kerala health department estimates. This estimate was however arrived at before the partial re-opening of educational institutions in the state from New Year.

Rajeev Sadanandan, Kerala chief minister's advisor on COVID-19, said, "No need to be concerned over the daily numbers. The total fatality rate has not increased in Kerala."

Kerala has so far reported 8,51,194 COVID-19 infections since it was first reported nearly a year ago. Of this, 7,79,097 made recovery.

Likely reasons

Healthcare experts point out that the high COVID-19 numbers in Kerala could be because of the population density and the persistence with the antigen test rather than the RT-PCR test widely followed in other states.

The antigen test does not always give accurate results. A good majority of those who test negative could be positive. Unaware of this, they would interact with others in the society, leading to spread of coronavirus. Other states are focusing on the more accurate RT-PCR test, whereas in Kerala it accounts for 20 per cent of the overall tests conducted daily.

Laxity in social distancing too blamed

The Centre suspects that the surge in COVID-19 cases in Kerala is because of the laxity in adhering to the social distancing norms. Also, the local body polls and festive season could have led to the spike in cases. But random visuals from across vast swathes of the country point to poor social distancing efforts by the public.