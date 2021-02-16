4,937 new COVID cases in Kerala after 74,352 tests on Tuesday

Kerala reported 4,937 new COVID cases and 5,439 recoveries on Tuesday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 60,761.

So far, 9,46,910 have been cured of the virus.

Of the new cases, 4,478 contracted the virus through contact while 90 came from outside the state.

Twenty-nine are healthcare workers.

A total of 74,352 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,07,01,894 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate, i.e. the number of people likely to contract the virus in a group of 100, in the state is 6.64.

Ernakulam, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts reported the most cases - 643, 547 and 524 respectively.

Eighteen COVID deaths too were confirmed on Tuesday.

With this, COVID death toll in the state rose to 4,016.

There are currently 2,53,595 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 2,44,085 are under home or institutional quarantine while 9,510 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Ernakulam - 643 (contact cases - 626)

Kollam - 547 (540)

Pathanamthitta - 524 (491)

Thrissur - 503 (491)

Kottayam - 471 (431)

Kozhikode - 424 (407)

Alappuzha - 381 (361)

Thiruvananthapuram - 373 (250)

Malappuram - 345 (322)

Palakkad - 217 (118)

Kannur - 182 (143)

Wayanad - 135 (131)

Kasaragod - 126 (109)

Idukki - 66 (58)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Kozhikode - 866

Kottayam - 699

Pathanamthitta - 589

Malappuram - 570

Thrissur - 494

Ernakulam - 486

Thiruvananthapuram - 368

Kollam - 331

Kannur - 267

Alappuzha - 214

Palakkad - 185

Wayanad - 150

Idukki - 113

Kasaragod - 107