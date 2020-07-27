COVID-19 positive cancer patient from Idukki dies in Ernakulam MCH

Kochi: A 61-year-old cancer patient from Idukki, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at the Government Medical College Hospital in Ernakulam on Sunday night.

C V Vijayan, a native of Mammattikkanam in Idukki died at 11.30pm on Sunday. Vijayan, who had been under treatment for cancer at a private hospital in Ernakulam, waas moved to the MCH after his swab results returned positive.



Kerala reported 11 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday alone, taking the unofficial toll to 77. However, Kerala's official death toll stands at 61.



the reamining 10 deaths were recorded in Thrissur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta districts. Six of them were under treatment for COVID-19, while the test results of the remaining four returned negative after their death.

The COVID-19 test results of Sarada, 76, a native of Kodamthuruthu in Alappuzha district, who died on Friday, returned positive on Sunday. Sarada's son and daughter-in-law were also found to be infected. Alappuzha Kuthiyathodu resident Pushkari, 80, who died early on Sunday, was also found positive for the disease. Her son is also infected. Sainudeen, 65, a Kollakkadavu native, also died in Alappuzha due to COVID-19 on Sunday.

Varghese, 71, who hailed from Irinjalakkuda in Thrissur district, died at the Thrissur Government Medical College.

Kasaragod resident Abdul Rahman, 70, breathed his last at the Government Medical College, Pariyaram, in Kannur district.

Abdul Khader, 71, a resident of Tirurangadi in Malappuram district, died at the Government Medical College in Manjeri.

Ouseph George, 83, who died in Kottayam on Saturday and Kozhikode native Shahida, 50, who died on Friday also tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Shahida's mother Rukhiyabi, 67, also had died of the disease last week.

Muhammed, 62, from Kozhikode's Mukkam, also succumbed to the virus on Sunday, according to Manorama News.

Mohandas, 73, a cancer patient who had tested positive for the virus, died at a private hospital in Thiruvalla on Sunday. Mohandas hailed from Mezhuveli in Pathanamthitta.

The names of Varghese and Abdul Khader were included in the official list on Sunday's update.

Five deaths were reported in the state on Saturday also. However, only two were included in the official list.

Government's list (Updated on July 26, 2020):

61. Varghese (71, Irinjalakkuda in Thrissur)

60. Abdul Khader (71, a resident of Tirurangadi in Malappuram)

59. Annie Antony (76, Kakkanad in Ernakulam)

58. Nabeesa (63, Padannakkad in Kasaragod)

57. Rukhiyabi (67, Karaparambu)

56. Muhammed Koya (58, Kozhikode)

55. Anjali Surendran (40, Payyallur in Palakkad)

54. Mariyamma (85, Kalavoor in Alappuzha)

53. Madhavan (67, Chittari in Kasaragod)

52. Khairunnisa (48 Anangoor in Kasaragod)

51. Murukan (46, Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram)

50. Koyotti (57, Kallayi, Kozhikode)

49. Lakshmi Kunjanpilla (79, Vadakkathanath, Muvattupuzha, Ernakulam)

48. Raveendran (73, Nenjankuzhi near Parassala, Thiruvananthapuram)

47. Rahiyanath Beevi (58, Kulashekharaparam near Karunagappally, Kollam)

46. Sadanandan (60, Vilakottoor, Kannur)

45. Narayanan (75, Ayyappankovil in Idukki)

44. Victoria (72, Pulluvila, Thiruvananthapuram)

43. Nafisa, (75, Uppala, Kasaragod)

42. Kunjuveeran (67, Aluva, Ernakulam)

41. Baburaj (60, Thiruvananthapuram)

40. Shyju (46, Pullur, Thrissur)

39. B Aneesh (39, Thrissur)

38. Mohammed Saleeh (25, Kannur)

37. Valsamma Joy (56, Idukki)

36. Aruldas (70, Poonthura, Thiruvananthapuram)

35. Naseer Usmankutty (47, Alappuzha)

34. Thyagarajan (74, Kollam)

33. Ayesha Hajjumma (64, Kannur)

32. Valsala (63, Thrissur)

31. Babu (52, Alappuzha)

30. P K Balakrishnan Nair (79, Pulluvazhy, Ernakulam)

29. Saifudeen (67, Thiruvananthapuram)

28. Abdul Rahman (52, Kasaragod)

27. Yusuf (66, Thoppumpady, Ernakulam)

26. Mohammad (82, Wandoor, Malappuram)

25. Krishnan (68, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode)

24. Thankappan, (76, Nettayam, Thiruvananthapuram)

23. Arasagaran (55, Tamil Nadu native died at Manjeri Medical College)

22. Vasanthakumar (68, Mayyanad, Kollam)

21. Sunil Padiyur (28, Blathur, Kannur)

20. S Rameshan (67, Vanchiyoor, Thiruvananthapuram)

19. Hussain (77, Irikkur, Kannur)

18. P K Mohammed (70, Iritty, Kannur)

17. Dinny Chacko (43, Chalakkudy, Thrissur)

16. Kumaran (87, Engandiyoor, Thrissur)

15. E Hamza Koya (61, Malappuram; former Santosh Trophy footballer)

14. Shabnas (Edappal, Malappuram)

13. Xavier (Kavanad, Kollam)

12. Meenakshi Ammal (73, Palakkad)

11. Father K G Varghese (77, Nalanchira, Thiruvananthapuram)

10. Sulaikha (56, Kozhikode)

9. Jose Joy (38, Pandanad, Chengannur, Alappuzha)

8. Joshy (68, Thiruvalla, Pathanamthitta)

7. Telangana native (68, died in Thiruvananthapuram)

6. Asiya (62, Kozhikode)

5. Amina (52, Wayanad)

4. Khadeejakkutty (73, Thrissur

3. Four-month-old baby (Malappuram)

2. Abdul Azeez (68, Thiruvananthapuram)

1. Yakub Husain Sait (69, Ernakulam)

Excluded from Kerala government's list & reason

1. Mehroof (67, Mahe, UT of Puducherry; died at Government Medical College in Pariyaram, Kannur)

(Kerala did not include him in the official list since he hailed from Union Territory of Puducherry. The decision, however, contradicts the Centre's directive that COVID-19 deaths should be recorded at the place of occurrence irrespective of which state the person hailed from).

2. BA Abdul Rahman (Mogral Puthur, Kasaragod)

(Abdul Rahman was living in Hubli in Karnataka. He died while being taken to the Government Hospital in Kasaragod on the day he arrived from Hubli. District collector had said that Rahman died in transit and he was not living in Kasaragod and hence his name would not be included in Kerala's list).