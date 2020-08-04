Siddaramaiah tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors.

The Manipal hospital, where the 71-year-old leader of opposition in the state assembly is undergoing treatment, said he is "doing well" and is "stable currently".

"I have been tested positive for #Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

I have been tested positive for #Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution.



I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 4, 2020

Siddaramaiah's son and MLA Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah said his father had a fever since Monday morning and was admitted to hospital in the night.

"He was confirmed with corona infection after the antigen test was conducted," he said in a tweet.

Manipal Hospital in a statement said, Siddaramiah is admitted to hospital for evaluation of fever and the antigen test for COVID-19 is positive.

"He (Siddaramaiah) is doing well and is stable currently. He is undergoing appropriate evaluation and management by a multidisciplinary team of doctors," it said.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is also undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection at the same Manipal Hospital.

Yediyurappa was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night after he tested positive for coronavirus, and doctors have said he is "doing well" and is "clinically stable".

Wishing for Siddaramaiah's speedy recovery, the chief minister in a tweet said, "I wish that he gets back to his routine activities soon, with good health."

State Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar in a tweet wishing Siddaramaiah a speedy recovery said he was in constant touch with Manipal hospital doctors.

"His (Siddaramaiah) health is stable and there is no need to worry."

Several other prominent political leaders including former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, state Congress chief D K Shivakumar, host of Ministers have wished for Siddaramaiah's speedy recovery.