Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

RT-PCR result must for visitors from other states, Kerala revises lockdown guidelines

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 12, 2021 07:12 AM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Tuesday revised the guidelines for the complete lockdown imposed till May 16.

People visiting Kerala from other states need to carry a negative RT-PCR test result taken maximum 72 hours before the visit.

Meat shops may function till 10 pm on a home delivery basis for Ramzan on May 12 .

RELATED ARTICLES

Banks and other financial institutions will not function on Saturday, May 15. They may operate with minimum staff on other days.

Four private labs under the Food Safety and Standards Authority Of India's Kochi Office and Section 47(5) of FSA Act, 2006 may operate with minimal staff, the guidelines specified.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.