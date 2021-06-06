Malayalam
Ecstasy drugs worth crores of rupees seized in Angamaly, 2 held

PTI
Published: June 06, 2021 07:34 AM IST
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: Two kgs of MDMA, estimated to be worth crores of rupees, were seized on Saturday and two persons arrested in this connection, police said.

The seizure, one of the biggest ever in Kerala, was effected near Angamaly in Ernakulam district, they said. Also known as ecstasy, the drug was brought from Chennai to be sold in several places in Kerala.

The vehicle used to transport the narcotic was also seized, they said.

The arrested men had been staying in a rented house at Munambam in Ernakulam district.  

