Kerala goes back to 'relaxed lockdown' mode from Monday: Know what is allowed

As the triple-lockdown-like curbs announced in Kerala to curb the spread of the virus coming to an end, the state will go back to a more relaxed restrictions mode from Monday. Only a handful of shops and services deemed essential were permitted to open on the last two days.

Kerala has been under lockdown since May 8 to check the rapid spread of COVID-19. However, the government had announced various relaxations from time to time as the situation improved in the state.

After days of hovering around the 15-mark, State is expecting the TPR to go below 10 this week. As of Sunday, the TPR in Kerala is 12.24 per cent. If the TPR drops further,

The government is likely to announce further relaxations from June 17 including allowing autorickshaws and taxi services, workshops and hairdressing salons to function.

What is allowed and what is not in the state from Monday:

• Businesses dealing with essential items, raw materials for industries (including packaging), construction materials (including electrical and plumbing) can function. Other shops and establishments should remain closed.

• Government offices, semi-government establishments, public sector units, corporations, and commissions will function with 50 per cent of their staff strength.

• Morning walk will be allowed in public places between 5am and 7am and evening walk between 7pm and 9 pm with strict adherence to social distancing protocols.

• The curbs on inter-district travel will continue, and those venturing outdoors should carry an affidavit showing the purpose of travel.

• Banks and financial institutions can function till 5pm.

• Hotels and restaurants can offer parcel service from 7am to 7.30pm. Dining-in is not allowed. Home delivery is permitted till 9pm.

• Shops selling essential items and food materials can function from 7am to 7pm.

• Establishments selling academic textbooks, items for weddings, jewellery, and footwear can function till 5pm.

• Entry to textile, footwear and jewellery shops will be limited to those purchasing for weddings. People will have to show wedding invitation card to enter the shops. Home delivery of these products will be allowed.

• Weddings that were decided in advance could be held with a maximum of 20 guests in attendance.

• As many as 20 people are allowed to attend funerals.

• Centres offering farm-related services, equipment and machinery can function between 7am and 12 noon.

• Shops repairing refrigerators can function.

• Toddy shops can offer parcel services. Government-run liquor outlets and bars will remain closed.

• Optical shops, establishments selling hearing aids, prostheses and other assistive devices can function

• Gas stove repair shops, establishments offering mobile phone and computer repair services will be open.