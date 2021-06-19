COVID-19: 12,443 new cases in Kerala on Saturday, death toll nears 12K

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 12,443 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the total cases to 27,97,747.

As many as 13,145 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 26,78,499.

The active cases touched 1,06,861, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

In the last 24, 1,21,743 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 10.22 per cent.

There are 16 places where the TPR is more than 30 per cent.

Thiruvananthapuram, Athiyannur, Azhoor, Kathinamkulam, Karode, Manampur, Mangalore, Panavoor, Pothencode, Ernakulam, Chittatukara, Palakkad, Nagalassery, Nenmara, Vallapuzha, Malappuram, Thirunavaya, Moopainad in Wayanad district, Kasaragod, Bedukka and Madhur are the places with TPR over 30 per cent.

With 115 deaths being reported on Saturday, the state's death toll has risen to 11,948.

Of the positive cases, 73 were health workers, while 78 had come from outside the state and 11,639 infected through contact. The source of infection of 653 among them is unknown.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Friday said COVID-19 cases in the state have decreased by 42 per cent but asked the people to continue exercising caution as "we are now facing a highly contagious delta variant of the virus."

A total of 4,55,621 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 4,27,754 are under home or institutional quarantine and 27,867 are in hospitals.

2282 people were admitted in hospitals on Saturday.

So far, 2,18,53,900 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram 1624, Ernakulam 1512, Thrissur 1404, Malappuram 1248, Kollam 1123, Palakkad 636, Kozhikode 795, Alappuzha 791, Kottayam 624, Kannur 463, Kasaragod 479, Pathanamthitta 422, Idukki 308 and Wayanad 210

Thiruvananthapuram 1777 (contact cases - 1624)

Ernakulam 1557 (1512)

Thrissur 1422 (1404)

Malappuram 1282 (1248)

Kollam 1132 (1123)

Palakkad 1032 (636)

Kozhikode 806 (795)

Alappuzha 796 (791)

Kottayam 640 (624)

Kannur 527 (463)

Kasaragod 493 (479)

Pathanamthitta 433 (422)

Idukki 324 (308)

Wayanad 222 (210)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 1659

Kollam 1398

Pathanamthitta 541

Alappuzha 1376

Kottayam 552

Idukki 533

Ernakulam 1010

Thrissur 935

Palakkad 1236

Malappuram 1560

Kozhikode 1232

Wayanad 239

Kannur 341

Kasaragod 533