Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Cabinet decides to provide special Onam kit for all

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 08, 2021 04:16 PM IST
kerala-cabinet-onam-kits
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The state cabinet on Thursday decided to provide special Onam kits to all ration cardholders in August.

It was also decided to offer Covid insurance cover up to Rs 7.5 lakh for the retail ration dealers and ration salesmen. At least 28,398 persons are expected to benefit from the insurance scheme that will be available at an annual premium of Rs 1,060 per head.

The cabinet also decided to provide Rs 20 lakh in compensation to the family of Harshad, the zookeeper who died after being bitten by a King Cobra at the Thiruvananthapuram zoo last week.

RELATED ARTICLES

Of the total, Rs 10 lakh will be given in cash. The government has also promised to build a house for Harshad's family.

Harshad's wife will be provided with a job and the educational expenses of his son will also be taken care of until he turns 18, the cabinet decided.

Harshad, 45, who hailed from Amboori panchayath in Kattakkada Taluk, was bitten by the reptile while cleaning its cage.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.