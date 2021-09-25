Bars to open in Kerala, dine-in allowed at hotels

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Government has decided to permit the functioning of bars along with in-house dining at hotels and restaurants.

Announcing the decision of a COVID review meeting held on Saturday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the facilities will be available for fully vaccinated individuals.

The regulations will not apply to those under 18, who are yet to receive their anti-COVID vaccination.

"The staff of the establishments should have received both doses of vaccination. Air conditioning must not be operated and only up to 50% of the seating capacity should be occupied," said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Nod for indoor stadiums

The state government has also decided to allow the functioning of indoor stadiums and swimming pools.

Those who use the facilities should be fully vaccinated. The restrictions will not apply to those under the age of 18.

Doctors in schools

In the wake of schools in Kerala reopening on November 1 after nearly one-and-a-half years, the government has urged the educational institutions to ensure the services of a doctor.

The doctor must visit the school on specified days.

The government has also asked parent-teacher associations at schools that have been dormant in most institutions, to be strengthened.