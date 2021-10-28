COVID-19: 7,738 cases in Kerala on Thursday, death toll crosses 30K

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 7,738 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The official COVID-related death toll in the state reached 30,685 after the state added previously undocumented 110 fatalities and 56 recent deaths to the list.

The active cases touched 78,122, Health Minister Veena George said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours, 76,043 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 10.7 per cent.

As many as 5,460 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 48,36,928.

Of the positive cases, 39 were health workers, while 38 had come from outside the state and 7,375 infected through contact. The source of infection of 286 among them is unknown.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam 1298

Thiruvananthapuram 2089

Thrissur 836

Kozhikode 759

Kollam 609

Kottayam 580

Pathanamthitta 407

Kannur 371

Palakkad 364

Malappuram 362

Idukki 330

wayanad 294

Alappuzha 241

Kasaragod 198

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,68,223 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,60,318 are under home or institutional quarantine and 7905 are in hospitals.

643 people were admitted in hospitals on Thursday.

There are are 211 wards in 158 local bodies across Kerala where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is above 10%. Strict Covid restrictions are being implemented in these regions.

Vaccination

The state government also said that 94.58 per cent of the total population eligible for vaccination have been given one dose of vaccine by October 28 and 50.02 per cent of the eligible populace have been given both doses by the same date.

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram- 563

Kollam- 366

Pathanamthitta- 369

Alappuzha-375

Kottayam -101

Idukki-211

Ernakulam-930

Thrissur- 145

Palakkad- 358

Malappuram- 395

Kozhikode-749

Wayanad-286

Kannur-467

Kasaragod-145