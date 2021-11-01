KPCC chief makes street goon slur on Joju, film industry miffed

Kochi: Reacting to the controversy on confrontation between Joju George and party activists, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran came down heavily on the actor.

"The protests for the people's cause may create a little trouble. But one should not forget that we achieved many things through such protests. Fuel price hike may not be an issue to the rich. But that's not the case for the poor. It's natural for slaves of central and state governments, who defend the fuel price hike, to come against a pro-people strike. It should be condemned when film actors, who keep mum even when atrocities against women have been happening repeatedly, come out challenging a protest for the people. Such stars should show at least a little bit of social commitment," Sudhakaran wrote on Facebook.

Speaking to media in Thiruvananthapuram, Sudhakaran said Joju behaved like a 'street goon' to the protesters. "He confronted the protesters like a street goon and misbehaved with women. We seek action against him,"he said. He also justified the attack on the actor's car, saying it was a natural reaction.

Kochi city witnessed high drama on Monday as a protest organised by the Congress against fuel price hike escalated. The Congress had blocked the Edappally-Vyttila bypass in protest against the fuel price hike.

The busy road witnessed a massive traffic block after the Congress started blocking the road from Edappally to Vyttila. Joju confronted the protesters as the agitation prolonged for over an hour.

Kodikkunnil questions Joju

Congress working president Kodikkunnil Suresh, who inaugurated the protest, said Joju should not have behaved in such a manner.

“This protest is for the people. This protest was only for half an hour. It was meant to reach the ears of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It (fuel price hike) may not be an issue for an actor like Joju George, but it's a problem for the common people of the country,” Suresh said.

Suresh said the party had informed the police about the protest and the police should have arranged alternative systems to ensure that traffic goes smoothly.

Personally against such protests: VD Satheesan

"I'm personally against such protests which cause a disturbance to the common man. I've opposed it always," Leader of Opposition said.

"The Maradu case is an isolated incident. The party will examine it in detail," he added.

Film industry supports Joju

Filmmaker B Unnikrishnan has come out in support of actor Joju George and lashed out against Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran for stating that the actor conducted like a goon on the street.

“Joju George was upset on being held up on the streets for a long time and he was only trying to bring up how even the ambulance with patients who needed medical attention could not pass through the traffic block,” said Unnikrishnan.

Unnikrishnan, who is the general secretary of Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), also condemned the KPCC chief for backing the action of Congress protesters.

As a representative from the film industry, Unnikrishnan said, “It was not right to dub an actor like Joju as a goon. Moreover, damaging his vehicle is also not acceptable. We have also spoken to the Leader of Opposition and he has assured of necessary action.”