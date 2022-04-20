Two Kerala girls attempt suicide, one dies

Kottayam: Two girls, including a POCSO victim, attempted to kill themselves by having a poisonous fruit and one of them died while the other one has been hospitalised.

The girls, who are friends, belong to Thalayolapparambu and Velloor in Kottayam district. The girl from Thalayolapparambu died.

The girls took the fruit, known as Othalanga in local parlance, at their homes on Tuesday evening.

The girl, hailing from Velloor, is undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit of Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

The police have launched a probe into the incident.

The relatives of the girls told the police that they attempted suicide after they were scolded.

The Velloor girl was the subject of a case charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A case was also registered after the deceased girl went missing earlier.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the helpline 1056, 0471-2552056)