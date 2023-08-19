Malayalam
POCSO case accused dies by suicide after hacking survivor

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 19, 2023 10:24 PM IST Updated: August 19, 2023 11:05 PM IST
Representational image. Photo: iStock/Wachiwit
Ernakulam

Ernakulam: A man who is booked in a POCSO case for allegedly molesting his brother's daughter was found hanged at a rubber plantation in Elanji near Koothattukulam here on Saturday.

Before ending his life, the accused hacked the girl with a machete. She is currently undergoing treatment at Kottayam Government Medical College. Hospital sources revealed that the girl who suffered a head injury is out of danger now.

According to reports, the man barged into the survivor's house around 11.30 am on Saturday and attacked the girl from behind when she was washing clothes.

Soon after the attack, police and the residents launched a search for the accused. Amid this, some of them found him hanged at the rubber plantation near the girl's house.

In 2021, the girl lodged a complaint against the man for sexually abusing her. The accused died by suicide after attacking the girl when the trial of the case is set to begin. As per the case, the accused who is the uncle of the complainant molested her when she was alone at home.

