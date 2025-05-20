The teaser of 'War 2' featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR is out and reveals the two actors going head-to-head, declaring war on each other. The makers released the teaser on Jr NTR's 42nd birthday, much to the delight of the South Indian actor's fans.

The over one-minute video suggests that the second installment will feature action and drama on a higher scale than what audiences saw in War (2019), which showcased Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan blazing guns at each other. While the action sequences have grabbed the limelight, many feel Kiara Advani's bikini look in the teaser, stole the show. Kiara, who made her debut appearance at the Met Gala recently, revealed it was her first bikini shot in movies. "Lots of firsts in this. YRF film, first action film, first with these 2 amazing heroes, first collaboration with Ayan, and of course first bikini shot. Here's the teaser, hope we have got you excited for August," she wrote.

The video also showcased a glimpse of Kiara and Hrithik’s romance. The actors took to Instagram, where they shared the first look and the link to the teaser in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The high-intensity movie poster features the two muscular men in tactical combat gear, standing back-to-back. Jr NTR is wearing a tactical vest and a dark green outfit, while holding a gun. While Hrithik is wearing a fitted green T-shirt with a black bulletproof vest, holding a weapon at his side. The background features explosions, military helicopters, fighter jets, and cars flying through the air, hinting at the chaotic battle or war zone.

The film will hit theatres on August 14. The movie directed by Ayan Mukherji and is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films.