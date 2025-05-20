A day after a Telangana native was electrocuted at Pamba in a freak accident, electrical inspectorate officials suspect that a wire that fastened the water kiosk to an electric post may have caused the pilgrim's death.

Edukkudi Bharathamma, 60, who was descending to Pamba after the darshan at Sabarimala shrine, was electrocuted while trying to collect water from the kiosk at Shed number 2 at Neelimala on Monday. The native of Gopalpet Mandal, Mahabubnagar, Telangana, she was part of the 40-member group which visited the temple on Monday.

The incident occurred around 6:30 pm. Fire and rescue officials provided first aid for Bharthamma before rushing her to the Pamba Government Hospital. But she could not be saved. Her mortal remains were brought to General Hospital in Pathanamthitta, where the police conducted the inquest. "The body was released to the relatives on Tuesday morning and the Devaswom has made all arrangements to take it to her native place," Sannidhanam police said.

As to what caused the accident, the police official said that there has been no final report yet, but as per the prima facie evidence analysed by Electrical Inspector, Pathanamthitta, it has been found that a metal wire which fastened the kiosk to an electric post nearby must be the cause. "The wire was tied around the 1.45 m high kiosk to stop it from moving or falling. And, there was a short circuit in the connector inside the G I pipe that carried a wire to the street light on the electric post. This must have caused the kiosk's connection with the live electrical source. Besides, it has been raining since 3.00 pm at Sannidhanam yesterday," the police sources said.

The Devaswom Board has installed kiosks in association with the Kerala Water Authority to ensure drinking water for Sabarimala pilgrims. The Assistant Executive Engineer, Sabarimala, had earlier maintained that the shock the pilgrim received was not from a KSEB power line. Meanwhile, it has not been known who tied the kiosk to the electric post with a metal wire.

KSEB, Devaswom, Police, and Fire and Rescue Services have launched a joint investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident.